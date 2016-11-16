England Football WhatsApp Group

Gareth Southgate is currently being considered for the England manager role. Here we reveal exclusive WhatsApp banter which shows the challenge he has in front of him!
Gareth Southgate is currently being considered for the England manager role. Here we reveal exclusive WhatsApp banter which shows the challenge he has in front of him!
|
8:00 pm
Everton vs Liverpool Betting Tips and Predictions
Goodison Park is set to host the first Merseyside derby of the year on Monday with both sides heading into the clash off the back of crucial midweek victories. The hosts maintained their unbeaten run at home by ending Arsenal’s 14 match unbeaten streak on Tuesday evening. Everton were winless in their last 5 matches and their lack of self esteem was imminent in the first quarter of the game. Alexis Sanchez fired the visitors ahead by an Ashley Williams deflected free-kick. But the Toffees found their feet in the game eventually and started to threaten the opposition by utilizing the flanks. A Seamus Coleman equalizer was the prize waiting for Everton for their continuous pressing. Ashley Williams made amends for his deflection and headed in the winner late on to send Goodison Park wild on celebrations.
View Football Tips
|
4:00 pm
MANCHESTER CITY vs ARSENAL PREVIEW, PREDICTIONS AND BETTING TIPS
Manchester City is ready to face title rivals Arsenal at home in a mouth-watering Sunday afternoon clash. Both sides boast impressive attacking options and this could very much be one of the most high-scoring matches of the season. Manchester City have been subject to criticism for their defensive irregularities this season and to repair their defensive defects Guardiola implemented a reformed backline in City’s midweek meeting with Watford, leaving £47million defender John Stones out of the equation. The back four consisting of Zabaleta, Otamendi, Kolarov and Clichy did well to keep a clean sheet against Watford but they will face a much bigger challenge fending off a high-pressing Arsenal attacking line led by Alexis Sanchez.
View Football Tips
|
1:30 pm
Bournemouth vs Southampton Betting Tips and Predictions
Bournemouth seek their first consecutive win of the season when South Coast rivals Southampton pays them a visit on Sunday afternoon. With both sides level on points, the Saints have a slightly better goal difference and edges their Sunday hosts in the point table. A draw would be enough for the Cherries to leapfrog Claude Puele’s men whereas a win would bring them in the vicinity of top six. Bournemouth beat Leicester at home on Tuesday, courtesy of a brilliant volleyed finish by Marc Pugh.
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
West Brom vs Manchester United Betting Tips and Predictions
Manchester United seems to have picked up their steam with successive victories in their last two games and will look to make it three in a row when they face West Brom away from home on Saturday evening. The Red Devils are still trailing the top four by six points and defeating the Baggies is their only chance to shrink the gap before Christmas. Zlatan Ibrahimovitch struck late on Wednesday evening to seal a crucial victory for Manchester United, which was their first consecutive win since August. Before the Swede’s dramatic winner, Paul Pogba slotted home in the stroke of half time. Crystal Palace responded fruitfully in the second half through a brilliant James McArthur strike but the former Juventas star intervened again to restore the lead for United. Pogba brilliantly shrugged off a handful of challenges before releasing the ball to Ibrahimovitch; the forward did no mistake to guide it into the net and claim the bragging rights for United.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Middlesbrough vs Swansea Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Riverside stadium is set to host an early relegation battle between Middlesbrough and Swansea this weekend as both sides strive for Premier League survival. Only three points and a place separate the two sides before the clash as both teams head into the game on the back of disappointing defeats. Middlesbrough suffered their heaviest home defeat since October 2008 on Wednesday evening when they were demolished by a visiting Liverpool side. Middlesbrough have been praised by critics for their defensive resilience from the beginning of the season but Aitor Karanka’s men had no answer to the questions Yorgen Klopp’s men started to ask right from the start. Liverpool’s endless probing for goals were rewarded by three well deserved ones and handed the Reds their first victory at Teeside till 2002.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Stoke vs Leicester Betting Tips and Predictions
Not having won a single league fixture away from home in the last 8 months, Leicester City visit Stoke on Saturday afternoon hoping to get out of the rut. Leicester’s poor away form has been one of the main culprits behind their sudden fall from grace as they managed to pick up only one point in their 8 away fixtures thus far. The Foxes were outfoxed outside the King Power stadium once again when a Mark Pugh strike allowed Bournemouth to drive past Leicester on Tuesday evening. It was another dull and dreadful outing for the defending champions, lacking the life and vitality shown by them to crash Manchester City at home.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
West Ham vs Hull Predictions and Betting Tips
West Ham will be targeting back to back victories to steer themselves farther away from the drop zone when a reeling Hull City come to London Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Slaven Bilic’s men were one of the surprise packages of an eventful last season but they’ve fallen far below expectation this time around and find themselves in the wrong side of the table. Last week has been an exceptionally better one for the Hammers as they picked up four points from two games, one of which was a daunting away trip to Anfield, and climbed up to the 15th position.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Sunderland vs Watford Betting Tips and Predictions
After a short spell of resurgence, Sunderland hit a blip once again and find themselves at the foot of the table when Walter Mazzari’s Watford take a trip to Wearside on Saturday. The Black Cats’ survival hopes suffered a massive setback when they were trounced 3-0 by fellow strugglers Swansea last weekend. David Moyes’ side produced a praiseworthy but fruitless display against high-flying Chelsea in the follow up midweek fixture. A solitary Cesc Fabregas goal and a late Thibo Courtois super save denied Sunderland a share in the spoils.
View Football Tips
|
12:30 pm
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Betting Tips and Predictions
Chelsea visits Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon hoping to match their longest winning streak in Premier League history. Chelsea, who have scored a perfect 10 in their past 10 matches, had won 11 back to back Premier League games from April to September back in 2009. Another slim victory on midweek against the lowermost Sunderland strengthened their seat at the top of the pile. Antonio Conte’s side were crossed out by many after their shoddy start to the season and their successive defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal, but now they lead the Premier League by a substantial margin of six points.
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Manchester United will face Alan Perdew’s Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park as Premier League’s midweek actions continue. Both teams have enjoyed recent success after a series of disappointing results and are hopeful of launching a successful run of fixtures based on these inspirational outcomes. Manchester United savored their first home league victory in two months when they saw off a formidable Tottenham side on Sunday. Henrikh Mkhitaryan fired home the match deciding goal in the 29th minute. The Armenian scored 2 goals in as many games for the Red Devils and played a vital role in handing Jose Mourinho his first big win as United manager.
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
Tottenham vs Hull Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Tottenham will look to extend their unbeaten run at White Hart Lane and add momentum to their title charge when they face Hull City this evening. Tottenham have won five of their seven home fixtures in the league and start as strong favourites against a side who have lost nine of their last thirteen Premier League games. After enduring their second defeat of the season at Old Trafford on Sunday, Spurs couldn’t have asked for an easier map back to winning ways and their failure to bag the complete points today would be deemed as a huge disappointment.
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
Manchester City vs Watford Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Manchester City find themselves seven points off the title course as they play host to Walter Mazzarri’s Watford this evening. The Citizens were ruthlessly punished by Leicester for their lackluster display on Sunday and conceded a 3-1 loss at home to league leaders Chelsea the week before. With a home fixture against Arsenal coming up next, Pep Guardiola would be desperate to avoid any further slip-ups and pick up a revitalizing victory against Watford.
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
Stoke vs Southampton Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Mark Hughe’s mission to bring back European football at Stoke continues when his side faces Southampton in front of their faithful. After a dismal run of results the Potters have rolled back into the right direction by taking home 16 points from their last eight matches. Currently positioned 11th in the standings, the prospect of bettering their best Premier League finish of 9th seems to be a bright possibility.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Middlesbrough vs Liverpool Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Liverpool, in pursuit of a bounce back win after two successive stumbles in their title race, heads to the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday evening. The Reds’ defensive shortcomings were exposed once again when they drew 2-2 at home against relegation strugglers West Ham on Sunday. Liverpool surrendered a 3-1 lead the previous week against Bournemouth and lost 4-3. Liverpool’s midfield contingent have been in lethal form this year and their attacking prowess remained uncompromised in their recent games even though they have lost one of their most potent threats, Philippe Coutinho to injury. Yurgen Klopp would be looking to improve on his side’s substandard defending and keep pace with fellow title contenders Arsenal and Chelsea.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Sunderland vs Chelsea Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Arsenal’s last night slip up has handed Chelsea a major boost in their title race and they will be visiting the Stadium of Light eyeing a six point lead at the top of the table. However, Sunderland haven’t been the easiest team to face for the Blues away from home in the recent years as they haven’t won here since 2013. Chelsea have lost twice in their last three trips to Sunderland and drew the other one. Chelsea, who are currently on a nine match winning streak, would be desperate to make it 10 wins in a row and break their away jinx at Sunderland.
View Football Tips
|
8:26 am
West Ham vs Burnley Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Burnley’s arrival at the London Stadium kicks off a series of favourable fixtures for West Ham. With Hull, Swansea and Leicester being the next three fixtures, Slaven Bilic has voiced his desperation to squeeze out the maximum points off these matches. ‘’We have to win and hopefully we will” the Hammers boss was quoted after the 2-2 draw with Liverpool. “And then it will change - not the season, but it can help us move up the table. It's going to be very hard and we will have to show our quality.” West Ham showed great character to secure a 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday and would be confident ahead of their midweek clash against the Clarets.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Everton vs Arsenal Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Arsenal travel to Goodison Park this evening with the prospect of leapfrogging their West London rivals Chelsea and claim the top spot of the table. The Gunners will surmount the standings, momentarily at least, should they manage to carry on their current unbeaten run against Everton. Arsenal have won all of their last four matches in the league and have scored 14 goals on the process. Arsenal have also been brilliant on their trips away from home as they picked up 17 points from 7 away games(5 wins, 2 draws) and have also ruthlessly outscored their opponents(18-5).
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Bournemouth vs Leicester Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
On the back of a champion-like performance at home against Manchester City this weekend, Leicester City makes a midweek trip to Vitality Stadium. Leicester had been lacking their last season spark from the very first day of their frail title defense and for the first time in this season, we saw the majestic combination of resolute defending and animated counterattacks that led to one of the most astonishing tales ever told in football history when the Foxes thrashed a below par Manchester City at the King Power stadium on Saturday. Vardy put behind his two month goal drought in style by scoring his first hattrick since the one he scored in his Fleetwood days against Ebbsfleet more than four years ago. Andy King also got his name on the scoresheet before the Citizens pulled back two late consolation goals and made the scoreline a bit more respectable.
View Football Tips
|
4:30 pm
Liverpool vs West Ham Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Liverpool will visualise a return to winning ways when a reeling West Ham side travels to Anfield this Sunday. The All Reds suffered a surprising blow in their title race last weekend when they fell short to a Ryan Fraser inspired Bournemouth. Philip Coutinho’s absence was barely felt when Sadio Mane and Divock Origi put Liverpool in charge through their first half strikes. A Callum Wilson penalty in the second half shortened the gap but Emre Can sent a curling shot beyond Arther Boruc to reinforce the two goal margin. As Yorgen Klopp’s men seemed set to pick up the points, Ryan Fraser steered a Benik Afobe pass into the net before setting up the equaliser for Steve Cook. But it was Nathan Ake, who sealed Bournemouth’s maiden victory over Liverpool through a injury time goal.
View Football Tips
|
2:15 pm
Manchester United vs Tottenham Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
After salvaging a Europa league berth by beating CSKA Moscow in their final UCL match of the season on Wednesday, Tottenham will be travelling to Old Trafford this weekend; hoping an on song Harry Kane would fire them into the top three. Tottenham’s English talisman, who recently commited his future to the Lillywhites till 2022, has scored five goals in four league appearances since his return from injury and also found the net in Tottenham’s midweek clash against CSKA Moscow. Spurs bounced back in a convincing manner after they had conceded their first league defeat of the season against Chelsea. They trounced Swansea 5-0 at home in their last league fixture and put a lid on their Wembley jinx when they saw off CSKA Moscow at their European homeground.
View Football Tips
|
2:15 pm
Southampton vs Middlesbrough Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Southampton will be looking for some positivity after going through a miserable week , when they host Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon. The Saints were bullied by a previously bemused Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park as the hosts eased to a 3-0 victory, ending their six match losing spree in the process. Claude Puele’s misery continued when his side when they drew 1-1 at home against Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva in a definitive Europa league match. Southampton only needed to keep a cleansheet to progress to the knockout stages; something they never did in Europe since 1981/82. Southampton did well to deny any on target shot to Hapoel till the 78th minute but Maor Buzaglo’s effort from the edge of the box was enough to beat Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Foster. Virgil Van Dijk equalized in the stoppage time but it wasn’t enough to rescue their European campaign.
View Football Tips
|
12:00 pm
Chelsea vs West Brom Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
West Brom will be visiting the capital to face Premier League leaders Chelsea this weekend with an optimistic desire to put a leash on the hosts, who had been literally unstoppable in their recent matches. The Baggies have been undefeated in their past four matches and climbed the ladder to the seventh spot in the standings; trailing sixth positioned Manchester United by only a point. Tony Pulis saw his side picking up a routine 3-1 victory against Watfords at home in continuity of his side’s magnificent form. West Brom showcased their excellent setpiece quality as the visitors found themselves 2-0 down despite a commanding performance, thanks to goals from Johnny Evans and Chris Brunt. Christian Kabasele pulled one back for Watfors but Roberto Pereyra’s dismissal left the Hornets shorthanded. Matt Phillips put the icing on the cake when he scored the third West Brom goal in the injury time.
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Leicester vs Manchester City Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Leicester will be looking to steer clear of the relegation zone when they welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Saturday evening. The Foxes have consistently failed to live up to their defending champions status this season and currently them sit 16th on the table, only 2 points better off than fellow strugglers Sunderland. Leicester were bashed 5-0 at Porto last weekend which dropped the curtains on their unbeaten European run. However, Leicester fans can take some solace in the fact that Ranieri had made 10 changes to the squad and rested the likes of Vardy, Mahrez and Slimani.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Swansea vs Sunderland Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Swansea is set to host a vital relegation clash against Sunderland on Saturday and would be looking forward to bag the complete points in front of their faithful. Both teams have eyed this encounter as a ‘’get out of jail free card’’ and the result could be the key to their Premier League survival. Swansea were steamrolled by Spurs when the Swans travelled to White Hart Lane last weekend. A brace of braces from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen beside a marvelous acrobatic strike from Heung Min Son completed an embarrassing 5-0 thumping of the visitors.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Arsenal vs Stoke Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
After enjoying a successful week at both home and Europe, Arsenal head into a busy holiday fixture and their first challenge will be a resurgent Stoke side who were beaten only once in their last nine games. The Gunners will look to keep up the momentum they have gathered in their last three games, which saw them score 12 times and edge past rival title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City on the point table, when they face the Potters. A two goal win against Mark Hughes’ men would lift the Gunners at the top of table for the first time since October 22nd. However, they will be bumped back to the second spot if Chelsea manages to avoid defeat in a home fixture against West Brom 12 hours later. Still, winning the match against Stoke will be instrumental in maintaining pressure on their rivals and boost their hunt for Premier League glory.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Burnley vs Bournemouth Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Bournemouth will be hoping to replicate their remarkable performance against Liverpool when they visit Turf Moor; Burnley’s homeground where the hosts picked up as many wins as second positioned Arsenal(4). Contrary to their formidable home form, Burnley have picked up just one point away from home so far and their dismal away form continued to hunt them when they surrendered a 2-0 defeat at Stoke last weekend. But the Burnley playing at Turf Moore is a thoroughly different side; which consistently give the visitors a run for their money.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Hull vs Crystal Palace Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Hull’s struggle to claw themselves out of the drop zone continues when they host Alan Perdew’s Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. Hull only have Swansea to look back to in the Premier League standings as the Tigers suffered a marginal 1-0 defeat against another newly promoted side Middlesbrough. The defeat at Riverside Stadium was Hull’s ninth loss in the last 12 matches and cut them four points adrift of Middlesbrough, who moved up to the 13th spot.
View Football Tips
|
12:30 pm
Watford vs Everton Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Saturday’s Premier League actions will unfold at Vicarage Road when hosts Watford face Everton in a lunchtime encounter. Both clubs would be hoping to get back on track after suffering a run of unfavorable results. Watford put on an impressive display when they visited the Hawthorns last weekend but ended up losing the game 3-1 with 10 men on the pitch. Watford seemed unprepared to deal with the potent set piece threat of the opposition and were punished fittingly by the Baggies. Christian Kabasele’s strike in the hour-mark cut half West Brom’s 2 goal lead and infused a dose of confidence in the Watford side; which, unfortunately, lasted only a couple of minutes. Watford were reduced to 10 men shortly afterwards Roberto Pereyra was shown a deserving red card for assaulting James McClean. Watford poised little threat afterwards and a stoppage strike from Matt Phillips restored the home sides two goal advantage.
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
Middlesbrough vs Hull Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
A 1-1 draw with West Brom on November 26th and a successful penalty shoot-out against Newcastle three days later ended one of the better weeks for Hull City in an otherwise dismal 2016-17 season. The high-point of the season for Mike Phelan's side has been their entry into the semi-finals of the EFL Cup resulting from a morale-boosting quarter-final victory over match-favourites Newcastle.The Tigers now visit Riverside stadium for a face-off with Middlesbrough on Monday night. Though just one point separates both the sides, the Boros have looked the much better side of the two.
View Football Tips
|
4:00 pm
Everton vs Manchester United Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
A confident Manchester United, coming out of a impressive 4-1 win over West Ham in a EFL Cup clash, will be heading for Goodison Park where they will be taking on Everton. Everon who are in the seventh place on the EPL table and a point behind the visiting United, are still to be beaten at home in the 2016-17 season. But considering the fact that the Toffees were in the Top four sometime in mid-September, their current ranking is a pointer to their dismal performance in recent outings. The last eight games have fetched Everton just one win, 2-0 against relegation candidates West Ham in a home clash. The club's ace scorer,Romelu Lukaku, with seven goals in all for the season, has found the back of the net only twice from his last six games. His track record with United is even worse, having gone without a goal in his last half a dozen games against the Old Trafford club. But yet, with the likes of Yannick Bolasie, Ross Barkley and Lennon to assist him upfront, the Belgian could be a real threat to a somewhat shaky and erratic United defence. In the Toffees' defence, Seamus Coleman & Co. look much more impressive at home given that they have let in just 4 of their 15 goals conceded in the 2016-17 season.
View Football Tips
|
1:30 pm
Bournemouth vs Liverpool Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Liverpool on the 2nd spot on the EPL table with 30 points and just one behind Chelsea are on a dream run in the current 2016-17 season. The Reds now move to Dean Court to play AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, December 4. For Bournemouth, this is only their second English Premier League since their advent into the tournament in 2015-16. Considering that, coach Eddie Howe can be satisfied that his team are in the 12th spot and ahead of teams like reigning champions Leicester City, West Ham and Crystal Place.
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
West Ham vs Arsenal Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
In their bid to remain in the Top 4 of the Premier League and gun for the title, Arsenal wouldn't enjoy the kind of slip-ups (like the goalless draws against clubs like Middlesbrough and Leicester City), when they visit the Olympic stadium to take on a West Ham side that is on the brink of relegation. The Gunners are on an unbeaten run of 19 games in all forms of competition while the Hammers will try not to add a fifth win-less game to their credit.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Crystal Palace vs Southampton Predictions, Betting Tips, Preview
If you want to place a wager on who is going to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job-Alan Pardew should be your safest choice! Having lost six Premier League games successively, failure to deliver a win against Southampton at home on Saturday might draw the curtains on Perdew’s Crystal Palace stint. Perdew is a folklore hero of the club and his first season at charge saw an ailing Palace side bouncing back in form and finishing the season in 10th position, the club’s best Premier League finish till now. But things now seem to have spun wildly out of Perdew’s control at Palace as his side has yielded the worst performance in all four divisions in 2016. They have amassed only 22 points in 32 games played in 2016; averaging 0.69 points per match.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
West Brom vs Watford Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Watford have managed to stay in the top half of the EPL Table despite some less-than-inspiring performances of late. A 0-1 loss to Stoke City (thanks to a own goal by keeper Heurelho Gomes), a shaky 2-1 home win against Leicester before that and one of the worst trouncings of the season at the hands of Liverpool have left Walter Mazzarri's men a less-than-confident lot going into Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich at the Hawthornes.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Stoke City vs Burnley Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Burnley would be hoping to shrug off their dismal away form and pick up a crucial win when they visit the Bet365 stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Clarinets have won four of their eight home fixtures whilst they managed to collect only one point from their six away fixtures! After a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the Hawthorns ,Burnley caved in to Manchester City at home and lost the game 2-1 albeit putting up an impressive display. On the back of two successive defeats, Sean Dyche’s men would pursue the complete points against Stoke and return to winning ways.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Tottenham vs Swansea Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Tottenham tested the bitter taste of defeat for the first time in the league this season, when they dwindled away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 against Chelsea last Saturday. The Lilywhites, who have won only one of their last 10 games, would look forward to picking up a redeeming victory when they host Swansea this Saturday afternoon. In spite of being in a winless rut and being eliminated from the Champions League group stages, there is no need to hit the panic button for Spurs just yet! They had the same amount of points last season at this stage and are currently seven points shy of league leaders Chelsea, which is possible to catch up to with 25 more rounds still to go.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Sunderland vs Leicester Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
The last time Claudio Ranieri’s men set foot in the Stadium of Light they were on the verge of making history. Top of the table with seven games to go, an assuring lead of seven points, four back to back victories-Leicester fans had every right to be euphoric! Sunderland, on the other hand, were in the other side of the coin. Bagging only six wins in 31 matches , they were struggling for survival in top-flight football. Fast forward six and a half months, Sunderland, who had lived to fight another day, find themselves at the bottom of the table again. Given their current situation, it’d sound surreal to label the Wearsiders as favorites when they host the defending league champions on Saturday. But Leicester’s sudden fall from grace has come as a beacon of hope for David Moyes’s men and a win against the reigning champions might be a viable possibility. Contrary to their last season’s form, Leicester are currently 14th on the table and winless in their last four games. At the same stage last season, Leicester were at the top of the table with 15 more points(currently 13) and 12 more goals(currently 16). The lethal combination of Riad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy seems to have lost their touch and Danny Drinkwater’s suspension could further worsen off an already scrambled Leicester midfield. To add to their woes, Kasper Schmeichel has also been sidelined due to a hand injury.
View Football Tips
|
12:30 pm
Manchester City vs Chelsea Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
After successfully putting an end to Tottenham’s unbeaten run at home last week, Chelsea will lock horns with Manchester City in a top of the table clash at the Etihades on Saturday. None of these sides have any midweek fixture prior to this game and both will give their best efforts to wrap up the points. Conte’s Chelsea continued to fascinate as they mustered a phenomenal comeback against the Spurs after going a goal down at Stamford Bridge. Christian Eriksen’s 11th minute strike was the first goal Chelsea had conceded since mid September but still they managed to maintain their winning streak thanks to goals from Pedro and Victor Moses. With seven wins in a row, Chelsea tops the league table with 31 points, a point clear of Manchester City and Liverpool.
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
Manchester United vs West Ham Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Old Trafford will see a replay of Saturday’s Premier League fixture when the Red Devils welcome back Slaven Bilic’s West Ham on Wednesday night in the EFL Cup quarter finals. Having salvaged a point against the home team just three days earlier in the same venue, the Hammers will head into the midweek clash with boosted confidence. Albeit there are pleasant memories of keeping United at bay in their own home ground and knocking out their London neighbors Chelsea in the preceding round of the EFL Cup, West Ham have had a poor league campaign thus far. Currently positioned 16th in the league, West Ham had seemed defensively vulnerable in their previous outings but the switch to a 5-4-1 looks promising and could help them grind out another positive result against the Red Devils.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Hull vs Newcastle Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Rafa Benitez's men head for KC Stadium on Tusesday night to play Hull City in a EFL Cup quarter-final clash. While Newcastle are topping the tables in the Division Two League, Mike Phelan's Hull are struggling to fight off relegation status in the English Premier League and are placed at the 18th spot. On their route to the Last eight of the EFL Cup Newcastle have kept a clean sheet while banging in as many as ten goals. Their last win was a thumping one of 6-0 against Preston North End with braces from Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and Mohamed Diame. For Tuesday's clash with Hull, Benitez could recall Dwight Gayle and Mohammed Diame both of whom were rested in Newcastle's last League tie against Blackburn Rovers. The 25-year old English-born Gayle has displayed superb finishing skills as is evident from his tally of 13 goals from 14 outings for his club this season. Back in the defense will be skipper Jamaal Lascelles who too was on the benches during the Blackburn Rovers clash. Benitez's final eleven for the Hull clash could look like this: Karl Darlow (goal); Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett; Vurnon Anita, Jonjo Shelvey, Jack Colback, Matt Ritchie, Mohammed Diame; Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dwight Galye.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Liverpool v Leeds Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Jurgen Klopp's men crossed a major hurdle on their way to the EFL Cup quarter final when they overcame Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in a tough Round of 16 clash at Anfield in October. This came on the heels of two crushing wins of 0-5 and 0-3 over Burton Albion and Derby County. But for the Reds, the disappointing news going into Tuesday's game with Leeds United will be the absence of Philippe Coutinho, out with an ankle injury taken in last weekend's Premier League match against Sunderland. Coutinho joins the likes of Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge, who too look double starters for the EFL clash thanks to toe injuries. Lucas Leiva and forward Divock Origi look probable inclusions in the absence of these key Liverpool men upfront. For the Reds, this is indeed a blow, but for Garry Monk's men it's an opportunity to be utilized to the fullest.
View Football Tips
|
4:30 pm
Southampton vs Everton Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
After coming back from a gruelling away Europa League fixture against Sparta Prague on Thursday night, Southampton get ready to host Everton for a Premier League showdown at Saint Mary's stadium on Sunday. The Saints will have to do much better than what they did at Prague where despite hogging 70 per cent of the possession they ended up losing 0-1. To give the side an attacking edge, Saints manager Claude Puel made seven changes to the side that held Liverpool to a goalless draw a week ago. Nathan Redmond, Jay Rodriguez and Shane Long were lined up as attackers with top scorer Charlie Austin given the pass. Austin will probably feature in Sunday's match and will be expected to add to the tally of five goals he has to his name so far. The Saints’ defence will revolve around the omnipresent Virgil van Dijk who by far has been the club's most impressive all-round player. The results of the Dutchman's endeavours at the back have shown in the low number of goals the Saints have conceded (just 12), a figure less than top-half sides like Liverpool, Manchester United, Watford, West Brom, Bournemouth and even their weekend opponents, Everton.
View Football Tips
|
2:15 pm
Arsenal vs Bournemouth Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Arsenal's patchy form continued at the Emirates on Wednesday night when they were lucky enough to draw 2-2 against a much more impressive Paris SG. A contentious penalty awarded to Alexis Sanchez and a self-goal by the French visitors helped the Gunners' cause. Arsene Wengers' men take on lesser opposition in the form of Bournemouth at the same venue on Sunday, November 27, in a Premier League clash.
View Football Tips
|
12:00 pm
Watford vs Stoke Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Watford seemed to have recovered from the 1-6 mauling at Anfield earlier this month and bounced back to beat a jaded Leicester City 2-1. Walter Mazzarri's men now prepare to receive Stoke City at Vicarage Road this weekend. Although there is a 5-point gap between 8th placed Watford and Stoke City at 13th, there is not much to differentiate between the two considering their current forms. But Watford will bank on their better home record - 3 out of 5 wins and two defeats at Vicarage Road against much more powerful Arsenal and Chelsea, which is understandable. Comparatively Hull should be much easier opponents on paper.
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Chelsea vs Tottenham Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Tottenham will be visiting Stamford Bridge this Saturday, the venue where their last season’s title ambitions went astray after the hosts denied them a much deserved win. The heated encounter between the two sides featured a stunning comeback from the Blues and 12 bookings. Held to a 2-2 stalemate, Spurs had to kiss their title dreams goodbye and stay content with a UCL spot. Six months afterwards, Mauricio Pauchettino’s men will return to the Stamford Bridge as the only unbeaten team in the league. In spite of being viable title contenders in the league, the Lilywhites have performed poorly in Europe and will be heading in to this clash on the back of a UCL eliminating defeat against Monaco. But a win at Stamford Bridge could mend Spurs’ European wounds and knowing that, they would be desperate to pick up a revitalising win on Saturday.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Hull vs West Brom Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Hull City have been the punch bag of the Premier League. No team has conceded so many goals (27 so far) in the 2016-17 season. Their first two matches of the season that begun with wins over title-holders Leicester City and Swansea are now distant memories. A string of 7 defeats followed punctuated by a freak 2-0 win against Southampton. Their last outing was a 0-3 loss to a team like Sunderland and all this explains why The Tigers not very far from the bottom of the table with just 10 points from their 12 games.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Swansea vs Crystal Palace Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
“Morning shows the day”-you won’t find too many Swansea fans believing in that adage. In spite of kicking off their campaign with a victory against Burnley, Swansea now bottoms the league table. Swansea haven’t won any of the 11 games that followed and their pursuit of a second win will continue when they take on fellow strugglers Crystal Palace at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday. Bob Bradley, the first American manager to take charge of a Premier League side, had a nightmare start to his first ever Premier League campaign. Recurring defeats, rumors regarding players like Fernando Llorente and Mo Barrow to leave the club in January –Swansea is in absolute shambles at the moment. But there were signs of obvious optimism in Swansea’s last week trip to Goodison Park. A late Seamus Coleman equalizer denied Swansea a much deserved win but should they replicate a similar performance against the Eagles, they can expect to take away full points.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Liverpool vs Sunderland Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Teams from two opposing poles of the league table will meet each other when Liverpool plays host to Sunderland on Saturday. Sunderland would be hoping to carry on their recent string of positive results when they travel to Anfield. Back to back victories against Bournemouth and Hull have eased the pressure on manager David Moyes but still the Black Cats are positioned 19th on the table. As a determined attempt to drag themselves out of the relegation zone, Sunderland would try their best to salvage something from this game. Jermaine Defoe turned on the Stadium of Light in Sunderland’s latest victory over Hull City and scored his landmark 150th Premier League goal before setting up another for Victor Anichebe. David Moyes will be anticipating another mercurial performance from the veteran forward to upset the hosts.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Leicester vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips, Predictions, and Preview
The Premier League’s crowned champions will be looking to bring their league campaign back on track by ensuring all three points at home against Middlesbrough this Saturday. The Foxes edged past a visiting Club Brugge side on Tuesday night to extend their impressive European run, which has been in stark contrast to their league form this season. Leicester currently sits on the 14th position in the table, roaming dangerously above the relegation zone. Winless in five of their six last matches, Leicester’s title defense is on the verge of becoming the worst in living memory. Claudio Ranieri’s side would be desperate to step back from the edge of the abyss and entertain their fans with a bounce back victory.
View Football Tips
|
12:30 pm
Burnley vs Manchester City Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Back from a not very convincing 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach in a UEFA Champions League clash, Manchester City continue their Premier League campaign when they visit Turf Moor on Saturday to take on Burnley. The Clarets are still licking their wounds post a 0-4 trouncing at the hands of West Ham last week end. So pathetic was their finishing that despite a nearly 60 per cent possession, Burnley went scoreless with their premier striker Sam Vokes being one of the culprits, squandering a couple of easy chances. Come Saturday's clash against Man City, coach Sean Dyche will have to play the creative Ashley Barnes for the full 90 minutes. The 27-year old old striker showed immense creativity despite being introduced late into a match with Crystal Palace and got the Clarets the vital winning goal in injury time. Stephen Ward, the veteran left-back will miss out Saturday's clash not having fully recovered from a hamstrung injury.
View Football Tips
|
8:05 pm
Manchester United vs Feyenoord Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Thanks to away defeats, Manchester United find themselves in the 3rd spot of the Group A cluster of UEFA Europa 2016-17, a point behind Fenerbahce and Feyenoord. It's Feyenoord, the current leaders of the Dutch Eredivisie, the Red Devils will have to take on at Old Trafford for their 2nd leg clash on Thursday. Feyenoord had won the 1st leg 1-0 at Rotterdam back in September.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain Predictions, Betting Tips, Preview
Having mustered 10 points each in the Group A cluster, both Arsenal and PSG will be vying to move to the top of the table on Tuesday night at the Emirates. Wenger has heaved a sigh of relief at his key striker, Alexis Sanchez, returning from a injury scare during his country, Chile's, World Cup qualifying campaign earlier this month. Furthermore with Oxlaide-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott in the wings, Mesut Ozil in the middle and Olivier Giroud in a central striking position, the Gunners attack will be complete. But the defence for Arsenal could be a weak area with the absence of the very versatile 21-year old Spaniard, Hector Bellerin, out with a injury to his ankle.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Manchester City will look much better of the two teams when they visit Borussia-Park for their 2nd leg clash against Borussia Monchengladbach. The Citizens are next only to table-toppers Barcelona in the Group C cluster having earned 7 points from their 4 outings. A crushing win of 4-0 over the German club in the 1st leg has given Man City the desired cushion before the 23 November face-off.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Leicester vs Club Brugge Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Post their 1-2 defeat to Watford last weekend, title holders Leicester City are hurtling towards Premier League relegation territory. But fans are taking comfort from the Foxes’ European campaign that has gone without a hitch so far. With 10 points from their 4 games, Leicester head the Group G cluster and just need one more point to catapult them to the Round of 16 in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League. That's what they hope to attain when they host Club Brugge at the King Power stadium on Wednesday.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Monaco vs Tottenham Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Four points behind Monaco in the Group E table, the Spurs embark on one of their most difficult away games this season when they visit the Stade Louis II. Already having suffered a 2-1 defeat at home in the 1st leg, Spurs will need an almost impossible 3/4-goal margin win against the Group leaders on Tuesday, if they are to entertain any thoughts of entering the Round of 16. Even that may not be enough. A 1-1 draw played out between current Group runners-up, Bayer Leverkusen and CSKA Moscow could put paid to any Spurs hope.
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
West Brom vs Burnley Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Sean Dyche will take his Burnley side to the Hawthorns on Monday looking to extend his team’s unbeaten run to four. But the Clarinets’ last Premier League visit to the Hawthorns in 2014 wasn’t much of a sweet memory to their fans, as they saw their team being thrashed 4-0 by the home side. Burnley have picked up only one point on the road but that one came at Old Trafford thanks to Tom Heaton’s goalkeeping heroics. Besides stealing a point away from the Red Devils, Burnley could also inpire themselves by notable home victories against Liverpool and Everton.
View Football Tips
|
4:00 pm
Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Coming out of a lucky 1-1 at the Etihad against a dominant Manchester City, the Boros get ready to receive a rampaging Chelsea at the Riverside stadium on Sunday, this weekend.
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Tottenham vs West Ham Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
West Ham will be travelling to White Hart Lane this Saturday to face the only unbeaten team in the league. Mauricio Pochettino’s men are yet to be beaten by anyone but still they have given away six valuable points to their opponents and haven’t won any of their last four matches. Spurs have been hit by an early injury crisis this season which saw their ace striker Harry Kane sitting out for almost two months. Kane returned to action in the North London derby and scored the equalizer against North London rivals Arsenal. But Pochettino’s injury worries continue as Delle Ali, Toby Alderweireld and Eric Lamela are still not available for selection.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Sunderland vs Hull Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
It was a satisfying week for two teams on the brink of relegation. Both Sunderland and Hull City resisted dominating possession by their opponents to win rare games in an othewrwise dismal 2016-17 season. Now they both face off each other at The Stadium of Light on Saturday in an effort to salvage their positions from the bottom of the table.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
With some of the most zealous fans in the Premier League circuit, Selhurst Park is among the more difficult places for any visiting team to contend with. That's where Pep Guardiola's men are headed on November 19 to face Crystal Palace.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Everton vs Swansea Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Swansea's dismal run under American coach Bob Bradley continues with the Swans losing three of their four outings since the time he took charge. His 4-4-2 formation has made things only worse for his side. A switch back to their old formation of 4-2-3-1 with which they had started their season yielded some results in the 2nd half of their 1-3 defeat to Manchester United, when they scored their only goal of the match. How much success this system would bring against Everton at Goodison Park will be there to see on November 19.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Watford vs Leicester Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Watford have meticulously avoided slip-ups against teams of the bottom half of the EPL table in the current 2016-17 season which is why they are still at the 8th spot despite losses of 1-6 to Liverpool ,1-3 to Arsenal and 0-2 to Burnley, all teams of the top half of the EPL table. They now prepare to receive Leicester City whose fortunes on the European and English stages have been moving in opposite directions. The 14th placed Foxes will be wanting to better their recent Premier League history of just a solitary win from the past six outings. It's mystifying to many that a side laden with talent of the likes of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, Danny Drinkwater and new acquisition Islam Slimani should find themselves slipping slowly towards relegation territory. Come Saturday, Novemebr 19, that situation could exacerbate if the Foxes do not pull up their socks.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Stoke vs Bournemouth Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Stoke City would be hoping to continue their resurgent form when they welcome Bournemouth, a team which suffered two back to back defeats from bottom half dwellers Middlesbrough and Sunderland, on Saturday. The Potters had a disastrous start to their league campaign as they managed to snatch only a single point in their opening five games. But they managed to bounce back convincingly and have been unbeaten in their past six games, picking up 12 more points to reach the 12th spot on the table.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Southampton vs Liverpool Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Southampton are set to host a confident Liverpool side which claimed the top spot of the league last gameweek after an emphatic 6-1 victory against Watford. The Merseyside team have won three of their last four visits to St.Mary’s including a 6-1 romp in a Capital One cup encounter. The home side, however, managed to exact revenge on the All Reds in their last meeting at St.Mary’s by defeating the visitors in a 3-2 thriller. Jorgen Klopp has effectively moulded this Liverpool side into a formidable force and without any major injury concerns he should expect an undisturbed continuity of his successful journey.
View Football Tips
|
12:30 pm
Manchester United vs Arsenal Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
A bust-up between between Jose Mourinho and defenders Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw (both of whom expressed their inability to play in last week's EPL tie against Swansea City citing injury issues) did not prevent the Red Devils from scoring their first win after a run of four games. Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his goal drought with a couple of goals in the 3-1 win at the Liberty Stadium.But the lanky 35-year old Swede will be missing out on United's crucial face-off against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Saturday, thanks to a one-match suspension resulting from a foul committed on Swansea striker Leroy Fer.
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
England vs Spain Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Spain will travel to London to face a confident England coming out of their 3-0 win over Scotland in a WC 2018 qualifier clash last Friday. La Rojas themselves crushed Macedonia 4-0 on the same day to remain at the top of their group. The Spaniards will be without their star striker, Chelsea's Diego Costa, out with a groin injury.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Italy vs Germany Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
It would be a match between two super powers of European and world football at the San Siro stadium on Tuesday. Germany, the world champions that they are, have been in scorching form of late, having won all their 5 international games in the 2016-17, scoring 18 goals and not conceding even once. For the Azurris, the going has been a bit patchy having lost one, drawn one and won three of their last five outings at the international level.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Northern Ireland vs Croatia Predictions, Betting Tips and Preview
Friday's WC 2018 qualifier at Belfast saw the hosts, Northern Ireland, emerge triumphant over Azerbaijan with a score line reading 4-0. This happened despite the visitors hogging 60 per cent of the possession. While the Azeris were not able to capitalize on the few chances they got, one cannot expect the next visitors to the Windsor Park, Croatia, to be as callous. Coach Niko Kovac's men are just out of a 2-0 win against Iceland in the WC qualifiers and are yet to drop a point from their 4 matches in their Group.
View Football Tips
|
5:00 pm
Cyprus vs Gibraltar Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
In a UEFA Group H encounter Cyprus will host Gibraltar at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia on 13th November. Both the teams are winless in their three games in the qualification campaign so far and as such sit bottom of the table, with Cyprus one place ahead of their visitors courtesy of their slightly superior goal difference.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Liechtenstein vs Italy Betting Tips, Predictions, Match Previeew
In a UEFA Group G 2018 World Cup qualifier, Italy will take on Liechtenstein at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz on 13th November 2016. Liechtenstein is one of the smallest nations in UEFA – both in terms of area and population and as such do not have a very good record at the international level.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Wales vs Serbia Predictions, Betting Tips, and Preview
Wales's dream show at the Euro 2016 now seems to be a thing of the past. After a 4-0 win over minions Moldova in their opening clash in the WC 2018 qualifiers, the Welsh have just lost their way. A 2-2 draw against Austria followed and a embarrassing 0-0 draw against 137th ranked Georgia at home after that. The upshot is that they are now in the third place of Group D with 5 points, 2 behind Republic of Ireland and Serbia.
View Football Tips
|
5:00 pm
Austria vs Ireland Preview, Predictions, and Betting Tips
The 1-0 win over Georgia is all that made the difference in Ireland being 2 points ahead of Wales in Group D. A win against Georgia for the Welsh at Cardiff last month would have reversed this situation. But Wales botched up with a draw. The Irish also faced off Serbia in one of the toughest encounters of Group D with a 2-2 away draw. Going into the Group D outing with Austria in Vienna on the 12th November, Ireland will try to do an encore of their Serbian trip or even better it. But a spate of injuries have clouded Irish hopes. James McCarthy,the Everton midfielder, will miss the trip to Vienna and so will defenders Cyrus Christie of Derby, Stephen Ward (who can also play as striker) and Reading midfielder Stephen Quinn. Also ruled out are folks like Daryl Murphy, Rob Elliot and Shane Long.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
San Marino vs Germany Predictions, Betting Tips, and Match Preview
For Germany it's just a formality playing the FIFA's 208th ranked team at the San Marino Stadium, Serravalle on Friday and cement their entry into the next round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. German coach Joachim Loew has decided to give Arsenal star midfielder, Mesut Ozil, a rest for the San Marino clash. Instead, Sami Khedira and Toni Kroos will be seen in action. Alongside these German international regulars will be seen absolutely new faces like 19-year old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, Benjamin Henrichs, another midfielder from VFL Wolfsburg, 22-year old Yannick Gerhardt and 21-year Serge Gnabry from Werder Bremen. Defender Antonio Ruedige and winger Andre Schuerrle are in the process of recovering from their injuries and have been rested for Friday evening's qualifier. Wonderboy Joshua Kimmich looks certain to start at the back while Julian Draxler and Mario Goetze make up the attacking options for the Germans.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
England vs Scotland Predictions and Betting Tips
England vs Scotland Betting Tips and Predictions - Scotland will have to come up with something special at Wembley on Friday to secure a qualifying spot in the Group F cluster.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Northern Ireland vs Azerbaijan Predictions and Betting Tips
With just a solitary win of 4-0 against San Marino, a 0-2 loss to Germany and a regrettable 0-0 draw against the Czech Republic, Northern Ireland find themselves 3 points behind 2nd placed Azerbaijan, whom they host at Windsor Park, Belfast on Friday. Much in contrast to their hosts, the Azeris are still unbeaten in their 3 Group C games and much of their success is a result of their coach Robert Prosinecki defensive mindset. They have scored that lone goal and just defended well after that in the two games that they have won.. Wins of 1-0 over San Marino (a team against whom they could have scored more), 1-0 over Norway and a 0-0 draw against Czech Republic have helped them accrue 7 points from these games. Their back line comprising of people like Mirzabekov, Medvedev, Sadiqov and Brabec have stood them in good stead in all the matches. Strikers Ramil Sheydayev, Ruslan Gurbanov and Dimitrij Nazarov have had very little to do upfront and spent most of their time defending. In fact, of the two times the Azeries have found the back of the net one has come from full-back Maksim Medvedev.
View Football Tips
|
4:30 pm
Leicester vs West Brom Predictions and Betting Tips
The reigning Premier League champions seemingly have different ambitions this season. Leicester have already lost four league matches, one more than they did throughout the 2015-2016 season.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Swansea vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips
The Red Devils will travel to South Wales in hope of returning with all three points after suffering back-to-back setbacks in their last four league fixtures.
View Football Tips
|
2:15 pm
Hull City vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips
Hull City will invite Claude Puel’s Southampton on Sunday. The clash at the KCOM Stadium will be the 38th league meeting between the two sides.
View Football Tips
|
2:15 pm
Liverpool vs Watford Predictions and Betting Tips
Liverpool will play host to Watford on Sunday. The Reds are in scintillating form and are firing on all cylinders. Jurgen Klopp’s men have netted 24 goals so far, more than any other side in the Premier League.
View Football Tips
|
12:00 pm
Arsenal vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips
The North London rivals will meet for the first time this season on Sunday. Both the teams have had a strong start to their campaign and are separated by only three points after ten rounds of matches.
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Chelsea vs Everton Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Antonio Conte's switch to his favourite 3-4-3 formation has worked wonders for Chelsea. The 0-3 hammering at the hands of Arsenal is now a distant memory as the Blues have found success in their last four outings.The defence has undergone a metamorphosis as evidenced by the clean sheets in all these 4 games. David Luiz, who was literally in the woods, is now a central defender par excellence. He has just been sticking to clearing the ball and essaying passes somethings he does the best. Matic in his role of the midfield playmaker is back to his original world-class self. Diego Costa has been finding the back of the net more often (eight goals so far in the season) and Eden Hazard is in the throes of a "Messi"anic form. The only big casualty has been John Terry who hasn't found a place in Antonio Conte's new defence strategem and still warming the benches. Going into Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton, there seems to be no reason for Conte to change the combination of Azpilicueta, Cahill, David Luiz, Moses, Kante and Matic at the back and midfield.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Burnley vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips and Predictions
It will be a battle between two teams trying to avoid slipping further down the table and towards relegation zone. Both Burnley and Crystal Palace with 11 points are in the 13th and 14th positions on the EPL Table and separated by goal differences.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
West Ham vs Stoke Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Quite in contrast to their poor start to the season when they lost all of their 6 opening Premier league games, Stoke City have turned things around with a commendable 1-1 draw against Manchester United and 3 straight wins following that. What makes it look even better for the Potters is that they have conceded just once in those wins and banged in seven. This late burst of form has catapulted Stoke from the bottom of the table a month ago to a respectable 12th.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Bournemouth vs Sunderland Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
There seems to be no end to David Moyes' nightmare. With no win still in sight from their 10 games, Sunderland head towards Dean Court on Saturday, November 5, to take on Bournemouth. Sunderland's latest in a long list of 8 defeats was at the hands of Arsenal. Their only goal in a crushing 1-4 defeat came from former English international striker Jermain Defoe, who alone has accounted for 5 of the 9 goals that have come from Sunderland in the 2016-17 season. Moyes has tinkered with his back line combination on seven occasions but to no avail. Sunderland have conceded as many as 20 goals and quite naturally are at the bottom of the League Table with just 2 points to their credit.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Manchester City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips and Predictions
When Manchester City thrashed West Bromwich 4-0 in a Premier League clash last weekend, it was one of the rare occasions in which they maintained a clean sheet, indicating that they had finally got their act together. The good work was carried on at the Etihad stadium on Tuesday when they beat the very formidable Barcelona 3-1 in a UEFA Champions group clash. De Bruyne, Sterling and Gundogan were all brilliant upfront and were were buoyed by the presence of their star striker Sergio Aguero.
View Football Tips
|
6:00 pm
Fenerbahce vs Manchester United Betting Tips and Predictions
Coming out of a 0-4 mauling at Stamford Bridge and a lackluster 0-0 draw against Burnley, a demoralized Manchester United proceed to Istanbul to play a very uncomfortable Europa League return tie against Turkish first division club, Fenerbahce.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Tottenham vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips and Predictions
Tottenham Hotspur have done really well this season when it has come to not conceding goals, but are facing a drought in the scoring department. Post their impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City in early October, they have drawn four of the five games they have featured in and lost one and most surprisingly found the back of the net just thrice. One of the goalless draws they played out was against Bayer Leverkusen in the 1st leg of the UEFA Champions Group stage clash at the Bayer Arena. The North Rhineland club will be visitors this time for the return leg to be held at the Wembley stadium on Wednesday.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
FC Copenhagen v Leicester City Betting Tips and Predictions
Much in contrast to their dismal Premier League season of 2016-17, Leicester City's European campaign is going on without a hitch. They head the Group G cluster with 9 points and not just that - they haven't conceded once in all their 3 wins and have managed to score on 5 occasions.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Manchester City vs Barcelona Betting Tips, Predictions, and Preview
Despite the 0-4 mauling away at Nou Camp, there were moments in the match when Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling were able to find holes in the Barca defence, but in the absence of their ace finisher Sergio Aguero the element of finish was just missing. Manchester City's star striker will be there in the starting XI this time when the two meet again at the Etihad on November 1, for their return clash.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Ludogorets vs Arsenal Betting Tips and Predictions
Arsenal romped home to a thumping 6-0 win against Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad in their last UEFA Champions Group stage clash at the Emirates. The Gunners’ goals came from a Mesut Ozil hattrick and contributions from Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott and Oxlaide-Chamberlain.
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
Stoke vs Swansea Betting Tips, Predictions, Match Preview
A rejuvenated Stoke City are against Swansea City on this Monday night fixture. The Potters have found their winning mentality after going on a seven match win-less run in the new season. Stoke hover precariously above the danger zone in 17th place. Despite their poor position in the table, Stoke are in the midst of a good run of form. The Potters are unbeaten in their previous four, winning both of their last two matches 2-0.
View Football Tips
|
4:00 pm
Southampton vs Chelsea Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Two resurgent sides clash at St. Mary’s as in-form Southampton look to preserve their unbeaten start to the season as they host Chelsea, who are fresh from defeating Manchester United 4-0.
View Football Tips
|
1:30 pm
Everton vs West Ham Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Momentum is currently shifting in the opposite direction for these two teams. Having started the Premier League season so well, Everton have now failed to win in their past four matches, while West Ham have secured victory in their past two league outings, following their difficult start to the campaign. They’ll square off this Sunday in a match that throws up all kinds of betting opportunities.
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Tips and Predictions
Liverpool’s impressive run of form in the Premier League has taken them joint-top of the table, but next up is a tricky trip to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The last time Liverpool fans were dreaming of winning the league title a 3-3 draw away at Palace was the result that essentially burst their championship bubble, so they’ll be praying that this season’s title bid is not ruined by a disappointing result this Saturday evening.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
West Brom vs Manchester City Betting Tips and Predictions
Manchester City have not won in their past three Premier League matches and next up stands the sturdy wall of Tony Pulis’ West Brom defence. It is set to be a fascinating match, as the Sky Blues aim to unpick that defensive lock, and there are plenty of betting opportunities for fans to make the most of ahead of the action.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Tottenham vs Leicester Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Tottenham and Leicester were the two teams battling it out for the Premier League title for most of last season, with a 1-0 win for the Foxes at White Hart Lane ultimately helping Claudio Ranieri’s men to finish top of the table. Leicester now return to North London as champions, but they are not playing as well as they were in the build-up to their last visit, making this a great opportunity for Spurs to get revenge.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Manchester United v Burnley Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Manchester United will look to bounce back from last Sunday’s heavy defeat at Stamford Bridge when they take on Burnley at Old Trafford on Saturday.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Bournemouth make the long trip north to Middlesbrough on Saturday and with Boro sitting just above the relegation zone as things stand, they will be keen to pick up a vital three points.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Watford vs Hull Betting Tips, and Predictions, and Match Preview
After a bright start to the season, Hull City have now lost five Premier League matches in a row and will be desperate to avoid another defeat when they visit Watford this Saturday. What will be encouraging for Hull fans is that Watford have been pretty inconsistent so far this season, so if they catch the Hornets on an off day then there is a slight chance they could escape with a point or three.
View Football Tips
|
12:30 pm
Sunderland v Arsenal Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Basement side Sunderland host high-flying Arsenal this weekend as they hope to get their first win of the season, but the Gunners are unbeaten since the opening day.
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
Manchester United vs Manchester City Betting Tips, Prediction and Preview
Only five weeks have passed since these two Manchester rivals were head to head in the Premier League at Old Trafford. The hosts evolution at home is good, managing two consecutive wins, one draw and then another win in Europa League vs Fenerbahce. Talking about their last away games, the team have three losses, one draw and one win vs Northampton in EFL Cup. The draw was against their arch rivals from Liverpool on October 17th, where we saw 0-0 draw a tight duel.
View Football Tips
|
4:00 pm
Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
There isn’t too much keeping these two teams apart in the league, with Chelsea only two points ahead of their guests here. Both sides looked almost untouchable through the first few games of the season, but have since dropped off and have struggled in recent weeks. It’s difficult to find predictions favouring one team or the other really as both sides have proven time and again over the years that they are capable of beating anyone on their day. It really just depends which teams turns up brighter on the day. Chelsea are the slight favourites given their home advantage and slightly better position in the league, but Jose Mourinho will be keen to ensure a happy return to Stamford Bridge with his new employers.
View Football Tips
|
1:30 pm
Manchester City v Southampton Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Manchester City will hope to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they host in-form Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Liverpool vs West Brom Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
After a night of frustration against Manchester United, Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways at Anfield on Saturday but face a stubborn West Brom side.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Hull City vs Stoke City Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Hull’s recent form is something of a concern, with three consecutive losses after an otherwise solid start to the campaign. Mike Phelan has now been appointed permanent manager at the KC Stadium, so there is optimism around the club that a renewed sense of stability could help kick the Tigers on moving forward. Stoke have had an awful start, but finally picked up their first three points of the season with a 2-0 home win over bottom club Sunderland. The visitors do, therefore, have the better recent form going into the game.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
West Ham vs Sunderland Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
West Ham have been struggling at home this season, in stark contrast to their home form throughout the last campaign. One win, one draw and two defeats has left fans somewhat underwhelmed at the Hammers’ form so far, but they now welcome visitors who are still without a single win so far this season and sit rock bottom of the Premier League. Sunderland haven’t beaten West Ham since early 2013, which was a 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light. There have been three draws and three West Ham wins in that time, so if the east London outfit are to get their home form up and running then there will seldom be a better chance for them than here. Sunderland looked listless against Stoke, and cast themselves four points adrift of safety thanks to the 0-2 loss.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Arsenal v Middlesbrough Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
These two teams come into this Premier League clash with wildly contrasting runs of form. While Arsenal have won their past six matches in all competitions, Middlesbrough have not won a game of football since August, which is eight matches ago. With this fixture being held at the Emirates, Middlesbrough’s prospects do not look good, but that could be good news for betting fans as there are plenty of good value predictions and tips to consider as a result.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Burnley vs Everton Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
After a couple of disappointing results, Everton managed to secure an impressive point away at Manchester City last weekend. They were, however, very fortunate to take anything away from the Etihad given that City missed two penalties, so Everton coach Ronald Koeman will be keen for his side to play better against Burnley this weekend. Given that Burnley have lost five of their eight matches since their return to the Premier League – including their last two – there is a good chance of an away win in this match.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Swansea vs Watford Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Swansea vs Watford Betting Tips and Predictions - Bob Bradley’s first home game as Swansea manager sees his side pitted against Watford, who are back in the top ten after last Sunday’s victory at Middlesbrough.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Leicester v Crystal Palace Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Champions Leicester host Crystal Palace at the King Power stadium on Saturday in a match between two sides who are looking to recover from disappointing results last weekend.
View Football Tips
|
12:30 pm
Bournemouth vs Tottenham Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Bournemouth smashed Hull City by a whopping 6-1 scoreline last weekend, but will have a far tougher challenge this weekend when Tottenham Hotspur visit the Vitality Stadium. Even though Spurs are in Champions League action on Tuesday, they have so far been able to remain competitive following their European exploits. They have won both their post-Champions League matches so far, beating Sunderland 1-0 and Manchester City 2-0.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Bayer Leverkusen vs Tottenham Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
The only previous meeting between the two sides was during the group phase of UEFA Europa League in November 2006. Tottenham won 1-0 thanks to a first half-goal from Berbatov, who used to play for Leverkusen!
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
For Liverpool and Manchester United fans, Monday evening brings with it one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season, as these two old foes do battle at Anfield. United have not enjoyed a good past month, whereas Liverpool are flying high on the back of five straight wins, so this match promises to be even more intriguing than usual. That also means there are plenty of betting opportunities to be had, including the below tips.
View Football Tips
|
4:00 pm
Southampton vs Burnley Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Things are so tight around the middle of the Premier League at the moment that visitors Burnley know a win could catapult them above a Southampton side who sit four places above them in the table before kickoff. That is easier said than done though, as Southampton are unbeaten at home so far, winning one and drawing two. Conversely, Burnley are yet to avoid defeat on their travels, so all the basic points seem to indicate the Saints marching out with the victory. This preview offers betting tips and predictions for you to consider.
View Football Tips
|
1:30 pm
Middlesbrough vs Watford Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Aitor Karanka’s side’s promising start has proved to be somewhat short-lived – four points from their first two games gave them a solid footing but have shown indifferent form since and whilst six points from seven games see’s them sit just above the relegation zone, they will know that their fixture list has been favourable and they would desirably have won more.Watford’s season has so far been unpredictable – a fantastic comeback win at West Ham and triumph at home to Manchester United saw them hit seven goals in the space of a week, though this has been tempered by defeats against Burnley and Chelsea and being held at home by Bournemouth. Only Liverpool have seen more goals fly in at both ends in their matches this season than Walter Mazarri’s team.
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Crystal Palace vs West Ham Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
It’s a London derby at Selhurst Park as a rejuvenated Crystal Palace host a struggling West Ham, who’s season is threatening to unravel and are in desperate need of three points.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Bournemouth vs Hull Football Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
It may only be October, but both Bournemouth and Hull City are already nervously looking over their shoulders towards the relegation zone, with Hull having failed to win in their past five Premier League matches and with Bournemouth fans hoping their team can increase the gap to the drop zone by building on their recent win over Everton and draw with Watford.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Stoke vs Sunderland Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Both sides badly need their first win of the season when the Premier League’s bottom two clubs go toe to toe at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday. Stoke have looked a bit more solid with two draws on the bounce, while Sunderland rescued a point at home to West Brom last time out to get only their second point of the season. Neither side has really shown anything to offer their supporters a sense of optimism so far, but with September now out of the way it is about the time of the season that Sunderland usually crank up their performances. Stoke have looked the better of the two sides to be frank, but both teams have their own problems and a long way to go if they are to battle against relegation.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Arsenal vs Swansea Football Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Bob Bradley’s 1st game as Swansea boss is a tough trip away to in-form Arsenal, who have won their last 8 games across all competitions. Click here for tips
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
West Brom vs Tottenham Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
West Brom have been enjoying an impressive start to their season and sit ninth going into the visit of Spurs, but their guests are absolutely flying. The north Londoners sit second, just a single point behind league leaders Man City who face a tricky home fixture against Everton at the same time. The chance to move top, or at least keep pace with the Citizens, mean Spurs can scarcely afford a slip up here. The Baggies won’t want to lose ground on those above them, however, and undo the good work at the Hawthorns. Plenty at stake for both sides, then, so this preview will offer up some predictions and betting tips to help you determine who may take the spoils.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Manchester City vs Everton Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
The league leaders welcome European contenders Everton for the Toffees’ short trip across the north west, and City know that any slip up could potentially cost them their place at the summit of the table. City haven’t exactly been miserly at the back this season, shipping an average of one goal per game, but against a striker of the quality of Romelu Lukaku they will have to be at their best if they are to keep him quiet. This game will play a big part in determining the table toppers by the end of the weekend’s fixtures, so this preview will offer you some betting tips and predictions to consider.
View Football Tips
|
12:30 pm
Chelsea vs Leicester Football Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
It’s a clash of the past two Premier League champions this Saturday afternoon, with Leicester City taking on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Neither of these teams enjoyed a positive September – with the London side losing two league games and drawing one, while The Foxes lost two and won one – so they’ll both be hoping for a more successful October. For both coaches, that requires the securing of a positive result this weekend, read on for more football tips.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Slovakia vs Scotland Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Slovakia are against Scotland and both come into Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Trnava on the back of disappointing Saturday night results, with Scotland drawing 1-1 with Lithuania and with Slovakia losing 1-0 to Slovenia. Therefore, both coaches will be desperate to come away from this one with all three points or, at the very least, a sharing of the spoils. It could be a cagey and nervy match, but that could make it all the more profitable for anyone putting a bet on the outcome.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Slovenia vs England Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
UPDATE: Rooney Benched - click to watch Gareth Southgate's explanation!Gareth Southgate started his reign as England's interim manager with an easy win against Malta on Saturday. England’s recent qualification record has been impeccable – 11 wins from 11 (scoring 33 goals and conceding only three) to reach the finals of the European Championships last summer. However the counter-argument is that they constantly fail to find any sort of form at major tournament and that the upgrade in opposition is something they find tricky to deal with.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Moldova vs Ireland Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Moldova welcome Ireland to the Zimbru Stadium for this World Cup Qualifier in what will be the very first competitive meeting between the two sides. Both sides are at a stage where qualifying for Russia 2018 would be a massive boost, and is not a formality.Ireland endured a torturous first 45 minutes against Georgia in Dublin on Thursday night, but they garnered much neutral support from their time at Euro 2016, but Moldova will want to pour water on that fire and get themselves a massive three points for the journey.
View Football Tips
|
5:00 pm
Wales vs Georgia Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Wales got their World Cup Qualifying campaign off to a strong start with a 4-0 win over Moldova last month. There are real hopes that they can qualify for their first World Cup since 1958 following a strong showing at their first ever European Championships in the summer. For this preview, we look at their next match against Georgia, who suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Austria. Our predictions here fancy Wales to make it two out of two, especially considering they are the home side.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Northern Ireland vs San Marino Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Northern Ireland welcome the international minnows of San Marino to Windsor Park on Saturday night as Michael O’Neill’s side look to register a big victory.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Scotland vs Lithuania Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Scotland and Lithuania have regularly been drawn in the same qualifying groups over the years, with the Baltic nation often making life difficult for the Scots. They’ve met in six competitive matches this century, with Lithuania even earning a win and a draw, while losing on the other four occasions. This Saturday at Hampden Park Scotland should have too much quality for their guests to handle, but it is likely to be another close affair, which should make for an intriguing evening and for some exciting betting opportunities.
View Football Tips
|
5:00 pm
England vs Malta Football Betting Tips and Predictions
England are against Malta and will look to put their off-field turmoil behind them at Wembley, with interim boss Gareth Southgate looking to stabilise the international team following the high-profile departure of Sam Allardyce.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Ireland vs Georgia Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
The Republic of Ireland welcome Georgia to the Aviva Stadium on Thursday night, with both sides hoping to secure their first win of Group D.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Austria vs Wales Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Wales travel to Vienna for a huge World Cup qualification match against Austria, their main rival in Group D. Both these teams enjoyed a rare taste of an international tournament at Euro 2016 last summer, although Wales left France having exceeded expectations, while Austria departed after failing to live up to theirs. On Thursday night they’ll both aim for a positive result to add to the wins they each picked up last time out.
View Football Tips
|
2:15 pm
Leicester vs Southampton Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Both of these teams come into this match on a high, but for different reasons. Although Leicester’s league form has been mixed so far this season, they come into this game after a memorable 1-0 Champions League win over Porto on Tuesday night. Southampton, meanwhile, have recovered from their slow start to the season to win four matches in a row in all competitions – and that could potentially be five in a row depending on how Thursday’s Europa League clash with Hapoel Be'er Sheva turns out.[intense_counter font_color="#2bc470" end="1021" text="£{0}" increment="11"]
View Football Tips
|
2:15 pm
Tottenham vs Manchester City Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
It is second against first when Tottenham welcome Man City to White Hart Lane. Both sides have enjoyed massively impressive starts to their respective campaigns. Spurs want to build on last season’s third placed finish, while Man City seem to be enjoying life under Pep Guardiola.
View Football Tips
|
12:00 pm
Manchester United vs Stoke Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Although Manchester United have had a mixed start to the 2016/17 season, their first few weeks have not been anywhere near as terrible as those suffered by Stoke City fans. The Potters find themselves second bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from their first six matches and it does not get any easier for them as a trip to Old Trafford is next on their schedule.
View Football Tips
|
12:00 am
Houston Dynamo vs New York City FC Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Houston Dynamo look likely to have a tough task on their hands when New York City arrive at the BBVA Compass Stadium. Dynamo sit bottom of the MLS Western Conference, having picked up only seven wins from 29 games so far this season. New York City’s fortunes are at the other end of the spectrum really – they sit third in the Eastern Conference, tied on points with New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC. The latter do, however, have a game in hand.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
West Ham vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
West Ham are against Middlesbrough and this could be one of the sleepers in this round of Premier League games. That is intended as a compliment – both sides have had disappointing starts to the campaign, and will see this game as a chance to lay the foundations for some sort of run, or at least get some valuable points on the board.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Watford vs Bournemouth Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Watford are against Bournemouth at Vicarage Road on Saturday in a meeting between two sides attempting to avoid the dreaded ‘second season syndrome’!
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Hull City vs Chelsea Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
The KC Stadium will host Chelsea and Hull who have both badly lost their form after promising starts to the season as both will hope to recover from recent losing streaks.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Sunderland vs West Brom Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
David Moyes will desperately be hoping that his Sunderland side can secure their first three points of his reign to lift themselves off the bottom of the table and they will welcome a rejuvenated West Bromwich Albion to the Stadium of Light.
View Football Tips
|
12:30 pm
Swansea vs Liverpool Betting Tips, Predictions, Match Preview
Liverpool have every reason to feel confident when they travel to Swansea on Saturday. The Reds have had a great season so far, while Swansea are still adjusting to life under Francesco Guidolin. He has been at the club since January, but things have been tough at the club recently. They find themselves sitting tentatively above the drop zones, with only four points from their opening six games. Liverpool lost at Burnley in their second match, but are otherwise unbeaten.
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
Everton v Crystal Palace Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Friday night football returns to the Premier League this weekend, with Everton and Crystal Palace the two sides facing off under the bright lights this time around. For Everton, this is a vital match in their season as they look to bounce back from their first league defeat, which they suffered away at Bournemouth last time out. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will look to continue their recent good form as they aim for a fourth consecutive league win. This one is predicted to be exciting, especially with plenty of betting opportunities available.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Celtic v Manchester City Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
It is a ‘battle of Britain’ at Celtic Park on Wednesday night as the league leaders in England Manchester City take on league leaders of Scotland, Celtic.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Arsenal vs Basel Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Swiss champions Basel travel to North London on Wednesday night to play Arsenal as both teams look to kickstart their Champions League campaigns after two opening day draws.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Leicester City vs FC Porto Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Leicester’s first ever home game in the Champions League sees them welcome Portuguese giants FC Porto to the King Power stadium as they look to build on their opening day win at Club Brugge.
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
Burnley vs Watford Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Burnley welcome Watford to Turf Moor knowing that they need a good result to kickstart their season. They have lost three of their opening five games, with one draw and one win. That win was over Liverpool, so there are signs they will be able to compete in the top flight this season. Watford have been doing well, back-to-back wins over West Ham and Man Utd catapulting them into ninth. They scored seven in those two games as well – four more than Burnley have scored all season. This preview will offer up some betting tips for the game, as well as a few predictions to look out for.
View Football Tips
|
9:00 pm
LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
In previous seasons, clashes between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders had a huge bearing on how the Western Conference of the MLS would finish up. This campaign, however, the Sounders have not been their usual selves, so instead of being a top of the table clash, this is a match between 2nd and 7th. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of betting opportunities to be had, so we take a look at some of the best tips for this fixture.
View Football Tips
|
4:00 pm
West Ham vs Southampton Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
West Ham United and Southampton have both suffered difficult starts to the 2016/17 season, so this Premier League match takes on extra importance as neither side can afford any more slip ups. As well as being knocked out of the Europa League before the group stages had even begun, West Ham have taken just three points from five league games, while Southampton haven’t fared much better, taking five points out of a possible 15.
View Football Tips
|
12:00 am
New York Red Bulls vs Montreal Impact Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
This Saturday evening, the New York Red Bulls and the Montreal Impact take each other on in an intriguing MLS clash. The Red Bulls are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference, while the Impact are just three places and seven points behind them, making this a match worth following.
View Football Tips
|
10:00 pm
Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
MLS Eastern Conference leaders Toronto host fourth placed Philadelphia Union on Saturday with Toronto knowing that a win is required to be assured of staying at the top of the table. They are only two points clear of New York Red Bulls, who held them to a thrilling 3-3 draw last time around. The U have been in indifferent form of late, failing to win in their last three games – a spell which has included two defeats. Their last game was a 2-1 loss to Western Conference side Portland Timbers, so they have plenty of work to do if they are to continue their pursuit of an MLS Cup Playoff place.
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
We have a London derby coming up as Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal take on Antonio Conte’s Chelsea at the Emirates on Saturday in the late kickoff. The Gunners have been flying, not losing since their opening day defeat to Liverpool and have won the last three on the trot. Chelsea have looked rejuvenated under former Juventus coach Conte, but a 2-1 loss ironically also against Liverpool ended their unbeaten start to the season. Both sides harbour title ambitions and will be disappointed if they fail to reach the Champions League, so this game will be seen as a chance to get one over on fierce rivals.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Liverpool vs Hull City Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Liverpool look to continue their resurgence in form when they host Hull City on Saturday for only the second league game at Anfield this season. Somewhat surprisingly, Liverpool have only won one of their last five meetings with Hull. The Tigers did not concede a goal against Liverpool in their last season in the top flight (2014/15) – winning 1-0 at home and holding the Reds to a goalless draw at Anfield.Hull have never won at Anfield but did also pick up a 2-2 draw in their debut season in the Premier League in 2014 and have won both of the last league games between the two at the KCOM Stadium.
View Football Tips
|
12:30 pm
Manchester United v Leicester Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
Manchester United are against Champions Leicester in Saturday’s early kick-off, looking to halt their slump while Leicester build on their improved form. Last month’s meeting at Wembley should be a good judge of how this game might pan out – with Leicester’s usual game plan of soaking up pressure and playing on the counter-attack likely to feature once more. Mourinho’s side might not be as free-flowing and dominating as they would like, but have plenty of players capable of moments of individual brilliance.
View Football Tips
|
1:00 am
New York City FC v Chicago Fire Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
New York City’s bid for a first ever MLS title has been somewhat derailed in recent weeks – last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with FC Dallas ensured their patchy form continued, with only two wins from their last seven as they missed the change to leapfrog city rivals New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC.Chicago Fire’s form has stabilised in this period, with only two defeats in their last seven, but they remain two points adrift at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, although both they and nearest rivals Columbus Crew have a game in hand on those above them.
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Leicester City vs Chelsea Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
The King Power stadium hosts the tie of the third round in the EFL League Cup as 2015 winners Chelsea travel to Leicester City... Leicester’s convincing Champions League win at Club Brugge brought about a change in mood at the club where a hangover effect from last season’s remarkable title win threatened to linger. Meanwhile Chelsea have blasted away the cobwebs of their dismal mid-table finish last season by kicking off with three straight victories, with late goals arriving in each of their opening four matches.
View Football Tips
|
10:00 pm
Toronto vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips, Predictions, and Preview
Toronto play host to New York Red Bulls, only 2 points seperate the two sides! Click here for betting tips and predictions.
View Football Tips
|
7:00 pm
Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips, Predictions, and Preview
LA Galaxy are in excellent form, but they face a tough trip this weekend against Sporting Kansas City, click here for betting tips and predictions.
View Football Tips
|
2:15 pm
Crystal Palace vs Stoke City Betting Tips, Predictions, and Preview
Stoke City sit bottom of the table, they visit Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace, another team at risk of relegation! Click here for predictions.
View Football Tips
|
12:00 pm
Watford vs Manchester United Betting Tips, Predictions, Preview
Manchester United now aim to get their Premier League campaign back on track with a trip to Watford on Sunday lunchtime. Click here for betting tips.
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Everton vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips, Prediction, and Preview
Everton vs Middlesbrough betting tips, predictions, and match preview, we think it will be a draw at half time and be a pretty low scoring match!
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Birmingham vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips, Predictions, and Preview
Birmingham welcome Sheffield Wednesday to St. Andrews knowing that they face dropping out of the top six if they fail to win! Click here for betting tips.
View Football Tips
|
12:30 pm
Cardiff City vs Leeds United Betting Tips, Prediction, and Preview
View Football Tips
|
12:15 pm
Sutton United vs Tranmere Rovers Betting Tips, Predictions, and Preview
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Tips, Prediction, and Preview
Friday night football in the Premier League sees a resurgent Chelsea host Liverpool in a heavyweight clash at Stamford Bridge! Click here for predictions.
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
Sunderland vs Everton Betting Tips, Prediction, and Preview
Sunderland vs Everton betting tips and predictions with the fans hoping boss David Moyes can get his first competitive win as boss against his former club!
View Football Tips
|
4:00 pm
Swansea vs Chelsea Betting Tips, Prediction, and Preview
View Football Tips
|
1:15 pm
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips, Prediction, and Preview
Heavyweight clash between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park, click here for betting tips and predictions!
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Liverpool vs Leicester Betting Tips, Predictions, and Preview
Liverpool vs Leicester tips - Liverpool are against Leicester in a game that both teams will be hoping can kick start their season!
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Derby County vs Newcastle United Betting Tips, Prediction, Preview
Derby County welcome a rejuvenated Newcastle to Pride Park with the Rams looking to kick-start their league campaign! Click to view our tips and predictions.
View Football Tips
|
12:15 pm
Dover vs Forest Green Betting Tips, Prediction, and Preview
Forest Green Rovers are top of the National League table! But they’ll be well tested on Saturday as they take on a tricky Dover Athletic side, one which has won four of its past six matches.
View Football Tips
|
12:00 pm
Celtic vs Rangers Betting Tips, Predictions, Previews
The famous Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers returns to the Scottish Premiership this weekend! Which means we can predict drama, tension, goals and, perhaps most importantly, that some excellent betting opportunities will be available!
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Reading vs Ipswich Betting Tips, Predictions, and Preview
Reading and Ipswich head into this Friday evening encounter with 7 and 8 Championship points respectively making for interesting tips and predictions!
View Football Tips
|
7:30 pm
Schalke vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips, Predictions, and Preview
Schalke have picked what is roundly regarded as the Bundesliga short straw this week! Why? They play host to Bayern Munich on Friday evening! Schalke vs Bayern Munich will be one to remember.
View Football Tips
|
5:00 pm
Slovakia vs England Betting Tips, Football Tips and Prediction
We think England will win this one and our recommended tips and prediction is to bet on an England win against Slovakia at 10/1 special odds 🙂
View Football Tips
|
2:15 pm
Gillingham vs Sheffield Predictions, Betting Tips and Preview
Gillingham vs Sheffield predictions - We think Gillingham will win against Sheffield and are betting on over 2.5 goals which we have got at 3/1 with our treble odds offer.
View Football Tips
|
12:15 pm
Peterborough vs Swindon Betting Tips, Football Tips, Football Prediction
Peterborough vs Swindon betting tips and prediction - Bet on a Peterborough win against Swindon but only at enhanced odds, there isn't enough value otherwise to profit!
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Tranmere vs Guiseley Football Tips and Predictions
Tranmere vs Guiseley tips, predictions, and match preview. Use our betting tips to make money today. We think over 2.5 goals for this fixture 🙂
View Football Tips
|
4:00 pm
Manchester City v West Ham Football Tips, Predictions and Preview
Man City vs West Ham Football Tips, Predictions and Preview - City to win from behind. Special odds of 7/1 on City win.
View Football Tips
|
1:30 pm
West Brom vs Middlesbrough Football Tips, Predictions and Match Preview
West Brom vs Middlesbrough Football Tips - Middlesbrough's defence should prove difficult for West Brom to break down on Sunday
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Hull City vs Man Utd Betting Tips, Predictions and Match Preview
Hull vs Man United betting tips and predictions - 7/1 odds on a Man United win make this easy money.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth Tips, Prediction and Preview
Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Tips, Predictions, and Previews - Both teams displaying a lack of confidence and belief!
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Leicester v Swansea Betting Tips, Predictions, Preview
In last three meetings of Leicester vs Swansea, Leicester have started quickly – scoring after five, ten and fifteen minutes,
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Southampton vs Sunderland Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
3 goals or more in Southampton win
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Everton v Stoke City Betting Tips, Predictions, Previews
Everton vs Stoke betting tips - Stoke have conceded 23 goals in their last nine league outings, and have kept only one clean sheet in their last 18.
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Chelsea vs Burnley Tips, Predictions and Match Preview
Chelsea should have enough to see off Burnley on Saturday, but it won't be easy!
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Watford vs Arsenal Tips, Predictions and Match Preview
Despite Arsenal's problems, Watford should be no match for the Gunners this weekend
View Football Tips
|
12:30 pm
Tottenham vs Liverpool Tips, Predictions and Preview
Recent Tottenham-Liverpool matches have produced plenty of second half goals, which could be worth betting on this weekend
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Burton vs Derby Tips, Predictions, Previews
Burton vs Derby, we expect a Derby win and we're offering 10/1 odds on this result!
View Football Tips
|
7:45 pm
Burton Albion vs Liverpool Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Preview
The Reds meet Championship side in what will be an easy win, with Tips Daddy giving you enhanced odds of 7/1 on a Liverpool win!
View Football Tips
|
4:00 pm
West Ham vs Bournemouth Betting Tips, Predictions and Match Preview
Payet to score West Ham's first goal at the London Stadium
View Football Tips
|
1:30 pm
Sunderland v Middlesbrough Betting Tips, Predictions and Preview
The first meeting between Sunderland and Middlesbrough in four years should be a very tight affair
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Leicester v Arsenal Betting Tips, Predictions, and Previews
The history of Arsenal's fixtures with Leicester suggests that there will be goals and that Arsenal will win
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Watford v Chelsea Betting Tips, Predictions and Match Preview
Kante to score his first goal for Chelsea in win over Watford
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
West Brom v Everton Betting Tips, Predictions and Match Preview
Plenty of goals, but Everton to triumph
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Swansea vs Hull Betting Tips, Predictions and Match Preview
Swansea to win it in the second half
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Burnley vs Liverpool Betting Tips, Predictions and Match Preview
Burnley could be in for a long afternoon...
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace Betting Tips, Predictions and Match Preview
Most people expect Tottenham to beat Crystal Palace on Saturday, but without Hugo Lloris they'll struggle to keep a clean sheet
View Football Tips
|
12:30 pm
Stoke City v Manchester City Betting Tips, Previews, and Predictions
Sergio Aguero will look to score against Stoke once again
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
Manchester United vs Southampton Betting Tips, Predictions and Match Preview
Expect Manchester United to soar into an early lead against Southampton, and to hold on to it.
View Football Tips
|
8:00 pm
Chelsea vs West Ham Betting Tips, Predictions and Match Preview
Tempers to Flare In Chelsea Win
View Football Tips
|
4:00 pm
Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting tips, Predictions and Match Preview
Gunners defensive crisis mounts
View Football Tips
|
1:30 pm
Bournemouth vs Manchester United Betting Tips, Predictions, and Match Previews
Expect goals when Bournemouth host Manchester United
View Football Tips
|
5:30 pm
Manchester City vs Sunderland: Toure goal to finish off Sunderland
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Middlesborough vs Stoke: Boro backed to make strong start
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Everton vs Tottenham - Tight, low-scoring game expected at Goodison
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Southampton vs Watford: Puel and Mazzarri to kick off tenures with a draw
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Burnley vs Swansea: Swansea to edge out Burnley … just
View Football Tips
|
3:00 pm
Crystal Palace vs West Brom: Keepers predicted to starve Crystal Palace and West Brom of opening day goals
View Football Tips
|
12:30 pm
Hull vs Leicester: Back Jamie Vardy to take advantage of Hull’s terrible summer
Read why we think Leicester might knick this..
View Football Tips