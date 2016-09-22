Normally we give out football betting tips, but this time we are giving out a football video game tip:

The cheapest place to buy FIFA 17 is to download it from the Playstation Store….. for only £25!

WHAT?!

That can’t be true right?

It is true, let us show you how to get FIFA 17 on launch day for cheap.

Cheapest place to buy FIFA 17

The key is to share your game downloads with a trusted friend or relative. One person buys FIFA 17 for £50, the other gives them £25 to share the cost. Then both people can play the game on their separate PS4s even at the same time!

Sounds too good to be true? It is true and it works: