Championship Attendance Stats
As part of making our football predictions, we input attendance data into our model which helps us predict the power of the “12th man”. We noticed that the attendance data for the Championship in the early part of the 2000s isn’t to be found anywhere online. So we contacted EFL directly to get the data for the early 2000s.
We thought this was worth the post for anyone else who is looking for the data.
We will work on getting full attendance data with current stats published for the Premier League too as we can see gaps in that data set too. Not to mention pre 1992 data which is full of gaps! For now we wanted to get the early 2000s data published as it literally isn’t available anywhere online. Make sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook to get more data and analysis and for the latest betting tips and predictions.