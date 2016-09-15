Which Premier League club has the most fans?

When it comes to Premier League teams, we all know that most of the fans don’t hail from the UK!

But which teams have the most diverse fan bases? Everyone assumes Manchester United but is this true?

Research from the Premier League of Nations shows that United are indeed the most globally diverse fanbase as measured by the origin of their Twitter followers on Facebook!

But….

What’s interesting is on the other side of Manchester. Man City only have 2m Twitter followers compared to the 6-8m followers that the other big teams have. This shows the huge untapped potential that City have, both on social media, and in overseas markets to boost their fanbase.