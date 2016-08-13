4 Reasons Arsenal are better than Chelsea

Football Predictions – Arsenal are better than Chelsea

The incredible spirit of London derby games is shown in the data below. It shows that over the history of the Premier League, Arsenal have just pipped their rivals Chelsea…. by 4 points!

Tips Daddy’s data monkey’s analysed Premier League games between these six London teams and found that rivalries remain strong.

The North London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham have 22 points between them. Although Tottenham were in contention to win the league last season, they drew 2-2 against Chelsea late in the season, losing points against Chelsea and Arsenal and handing the league to Leicester. This gives Pochettino work to do to catchup on their London rivals in this Tips Daddy London Clubs League.

Reports of Arsenal moving for Draxler have now been squashed, highlighting Arsenal’s lack of spending which is likely to hurt their aspirations this season. Because of this TipsDaddy is betting that Chelsea will overtake Arsenal this season in our London Clubs League. As part of a general betting strategy to favour Chelsea over Arsenal we will be backing Chelsea in their next London match against West Ham. This could change of course, especially if Arsenal get Mahrez which is widely reported.